Decatur police seeking suspect in January 7 armed robbery

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in investigating an armed robbery that happened at E Ryan's Jeweler on January 7.

Decatur police say the robbery happened at about 2:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Water Street. According to the preliminary investigation into the robbery, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a silver handgun, took jewelry, and ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 35 years of age, standing 5'9" and weighing 175 pounds. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a red Chicago Blackhawks hat, a black leather coat, black pants, and purple shoes.

Still images from surveillance video have been added to this article to aid in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.