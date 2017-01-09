Champaign County Sheriff's Office investigating December 27 armed robberies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened at Circle K gas stations in Savoy and Urbana during the early morning hours of December 27.

Deputies say the first robbery happened in the 400 block of North Dunlap Avenue in Savoy at about 1:37 a.m. According to the investigation, a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the building. The suspect was described as a white male with a thin build, standing 5'2" tall, and wearing a mask, blue gloves, blue jeans, tan boots, a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a white, gray, and black backpack with orange trim.

Authorities say the second robbery happened in the 800 block of West Green Street at about 3:35 a.m. Further investigation revealed that the suspect in this robbery was the same suspect from the earlier robbery.

Still images from surveillance video have been added to this article to help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.