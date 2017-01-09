Fundraiser for heroin treatment program being held in Lincoln January 15

LINCOLN - Lincoln Community High School's National Honor Society is teaming up with St. John United Church of Christ and Culver's to raise money for a heroin treatment support program in Logan County.

Officials say a fundraiser will be held at the Culver's location at 2530 Woodlawn in Lincoln on January 15, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. During that time, 10 percent of all sales made at Culver's will be donated to the Logan County Health Department to help fund the program.

For more information about this fundraiser, or about the treatment program, contact the Logan County Heath Department at (217) 735-2317.