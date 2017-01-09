Durbin and Duckworth Announce More Federal Funding for Rural Community Development

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth today announced $117,920,000 in federal funding for Edgar, Kankakee, Madison, Perry Counties to support rural community development projects. The funding, provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Community Development Initiative Grant, will provide assistance to benefit the City of Paris, Illinois, Olivet Nazarene University Foundation, the Village of St. Jacob, Illinois, and Pinckneyville Community Hospital District.

Under this announcement, the following projects will receive USDA funding: