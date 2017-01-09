Fighting for a Father's Rights

DECATUR- Dad's club is local organization aimed at promoting the rights of fathers and mothers as they navigate through the family court system.

Meeting every Sunday in the conference room at County Market, the group offers one another support and help as the paperwork piles up and deadlines can be tough to meet. The groups most recent effort involves lobbying for a new Child support formula. Restructuring the way child support payments are calculated. Therefore, using a similar process the IRS uses versus calculating from past incomes.

The group's co-founder Aaron Wemple said, "I spent about 10-15 years going through the family court system myself, and I wished I had someone to help me through that system. Because it's so hard number one if you have never been through it before, you don't know how to navigate the system. So now that i have experience i just thought it was important to share that with others who are going through the system."

