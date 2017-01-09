Local Hospital Seeing More Flu Patients This Year; Meijer Store says Sales are Up for Flu & Cold Remedies

Reported cases of the seasonal flu are on the rise. Local pharmacists and doctors are reminding you that it's not too late to get a flu shot.

A fever, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, and body aches are all common symptoms of the seasonal flu.

"The cough and cold and flu season has been particularly vicious on our patients this year," says Landon Conrad, a Pharmacist at Meijer in Springfield.

Conrad says the store has seen a 30% sales increase in flu and cold remedies, along with immunizations for the past several weeks.

HSHS St. John's Hospital says they're seeing more flu patients this year than last.

"What we're seeing compared to last year is that patients are getting sicker," explains Amy Jones, the Executive Director of Emergency Services at HSHS St. John's Hospital. "Last year at this time, we hadn't seen too many patients in the emergency department. Our hospital has reported since the end of November, about 13 cases of Influenza A. Last year, that wasn't until mid-January that we saw our first case."

"There is no cure for the cold," says Conrad. I know the OTC [over-the-counter] section can be daunting. Always feel free to ask your pharmacist or pharmacy staff to help you mask the symptoms until you can really get over it yourself. The flu is different. We can protect against the flu with a vaccine."

As flu season reaches it's peak in January and February, health professionals recommend anyone over the age of six months get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"What you do is you introduce the virus into your body," explains Conrad. "Your body creates an immunity or kind of like a barrier to help protect you. Since the virus is inactivated, you can't get the flu from the flu shot."

"Definitely like any vaccine, it's to prevent. Hopefully you won't get it at all, but if you do, hopefully it'll be less acute."

The flu shot takes about two weeks to go into effect.

Many pharmacies, including Meijer stores, offer walk-in clinics where customers can get a flu shot without having an appointment, many times with no co-pay.

Doctors recommend taking precautionary measures like washing hands frequently and staying home if you have a fever or other flu-like symptoms.

For more answers on where to get a flu shot and how to protect yourself against the flu, contact your local doctor or pharmacist.