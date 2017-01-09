Danville Police investigating robbery of Midwest Title Loans

DANVILLE – Danville Police say two men in ski masks threatened Midwest Title Loan employees with handguns, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery happened at the business, located in the 400 block of North Gilbert Street, just before 6 PM on January 6. Upon arrival, employees told Danville authorities the suspects had entered the building armed with handguns and wearing ski masks. They demanded the money, took cash from the cash drawer then fled the business on foot.

Police say no employees were harmed during the robbery.

Danville Police were able to come up with a limited description based on witness accounts.

There were two suspects, both men. The first suspect stood at around 5’5’’. He was wearing all black with a black ski mask. Meanwhile, the second suspect was around 5’10’’ in height and was wearing a jacket and red ski mask at the time of the robbery.

Authorities continues to investigate but need the public’s help catching these robbers.

Anyone who may have seen anything in the area of North Gilbert Street on January 6 should call the Danville Police Department Criminal Investigations at 217-431-2227.