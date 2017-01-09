Decatur police make arrest in January 3 arson

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND has been following, the Decatur Police Department has announced the arrest of one person in connection with a January 3 arson on South Jackson Street.

According to sworn statements from Decatur police, Steven Tyus, 56, was arrested in connection with the arson on January 6. Decatur police detectives say Tyus was evicted from the home on South Jackson Street in August 2016, and the home's owner claims that Tyus allegedly continued to return to the home.

Detectives also say when Tyus allegedly entered the home on January 3, a fire was started, resulting in the home being damaged. Decatur Fire Department's Fire Investigator says the fire was caused by a mattress that was intentionally set on fire.

Tyus is facing preliminary charges of arson and criminal trespass to property. The investigation into the arson is ongoing.

