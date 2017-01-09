Governor Rauner recognizes Law Enforcement at appreciation breakfast

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Rauner thanked law enforcement officers for their service this morning at the National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Breakfast.

Law enforcement officers, as well as family members of those in law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty, were treated to a meal.

“Our men and women in uniform keep us all safe. They deserve our utmost support and respect,” Governor Rauner said.

The Governor went on to say there is no profession more honorable than the police force.

“There is no more challenging work anywhere in America. There is no more noble profession anywhere in America than being a law enforcement officers. These are brave men and women that put their personal safety at risk. We are here today to say thank you, we stand with you and we support you.”

Later on Monday, January 9, at the Executive Mansion, the Governor and First Lady will participate in Project Blue Light in recognition of the appreciation day. The lights at the mansion will be lit in blue to honor officers’ service and dedication.