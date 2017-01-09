U of I recommends no base tuition increase for in-state freshmen

URBANA – According to a release from the University of Illinois System, the Board of Trustees will consider an in-state tuition freeze on January 19.

This is the third straight year the University of Illinois System has proposed no increase in base tuition for in-state freshmen. If this latest proposal is approved, it would be the longest consecutive freeze in tuition rates in 40 years.

President Tim Killeen says this proposal comes despite the budget impasse significantly reducing state funding for the universities for the last two years. He adds the recommendation reflects a commitment to student affordability and access, which was reaffirmed in a new Strategic Framework approved last year that sets high-aspiration goals to build on the U of I System’s service to students.

According to Killeen, this commitment has also helped grow enrollment to record highs.

Base tuition for in-state graduates next fall would match rates for the 2014-15 academic year: $12,036 a year at the Urbana-Champaign campus, $10,584 at the Chicago campus and $9,405 a year at the Springfield campus.

Under the proposal, base tuition for out-of-state and international freshmen would increase be 1.8 percent next fall at the Urbana-Champaign university. However, out-of-state rates would not change at the Chicago campus, with a 2-percent increase for international freshmen. Out-of-state and international rates would stay at current levels at the Springfield campus, with a $20 per credit hour increase in administration fees for online programs.

Tuition rates for incoming students would remain unchanged for four years under the state’s guaranteed tuition law.

The U of I System also has proposed holding the line on future tuition rates through a bill introduced in the Illinois legislature last November.

The proposed U of I Investment, Performance and Accountability Commitment (IPAC) would provide predictable state funding for university operations over the next five years in exchange for tangible performance goals that support Illinois students and serve the needs of the state. If approved, the measures would hold tuition increases to the rate of inflation or less, while also providing high levels of student financial aid.

The proposed in-state tuition freeze was reviewed Monday, January 9, by the Board of Trustees’ Audit, Budget, Finance and Facilities Committee. It will go before the full board at the January 19 meeting in Chicago.