Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of sales with new baker, cookies

SPRINGFIELD – Girl Scout Cookie lovers can expect new varieties of the famous cookies starting February 10.

The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois (GSCI) are entering the 100th year of Girl Scout Cookie Sales with a new baker, Little Brownie Bakers, a new line-up of cookies for the Central Illinois area and one brand new cookie, the Girl Scout S’more.

Starting this cookie season, the group will also unveil a new Digital Cookie system, allowing troops to take advantage of online sales to friends and family across the United States.

The new line-up of cookies for the 38 counties served by GSCI and Little Brownie Bakers include:

Thin Mints (crisp wafers covered in chocolatey coating)

(crisp wafers covered in chocolatey coating) Samoas (crisp cookies, coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut and striped with a dark chocolate coating)

(crisp cookies, coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut and striped with a dark chocolate coating) Trefoils (delicate-tasting shortbread)

(delicate-tasting shortbread) Tagalongs (crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolatey coating)

(crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolatey coating) Do-si-dos (crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with creamy peanut butter filling)

(crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with creamy peanut butter filling) Toffee-tastic (rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits)

(rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits) Savannah Smiles (crisp, zesty lemon wedge cookies dusted with powdered sugar)

(crisp, zesty lemon wedge cookies dusted with powdered sugar) Girl Scout S’mores (crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling)

Direct and booth sales by troops will begin February 10 and will run through March 18.

Cookies are $4 per box, except for specialty cookies Toffee-tastic and S’mores, which are $5 per box.

Beginning February 10, customers will be able to find cookies for sale using the Cookie Booth Locator at www.girlscoutcookies.org. An iOS and Android Cookie App is also available for download.

Girl Scouts who earn proceed as a result of their goal setting, strategizing, budgeting and marketing skills then have big decisions about how to spend their proceeds. Their proceeds are used toward summer camp activities, other Girl Scout events, community service products and various troop activities.

Girls can even earn incentives, including Cookie Dough (money that can be used in Trefoil Boutiques), iPads as well as the super-seller incentives: a MacBook Pro and a Disney World trip.

More information about the latest cookies and Girl Scout news can be found at the company website.