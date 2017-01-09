Gibson Area Hospital wins award for Obstetrics

GIBSON CITY – Gibson Area Hospital has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award.

The award signifies the hospital is in the top 17-percent of 2,815 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics. It was one of 484 that met the high standards.

This is the fourth time Gibson Area Hospital has been honored as one of the Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by Women’s Choice.

The methodology for the award is unique in that its combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

It is also the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics distinction is based on the following criteria:

The percentage of patients reporting through the HCAHPS survey that they would definitely recommend the hospital Patient safety ranking based on 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ measures of infection and complication rates

Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award, Delia Passi says pregnancy is one of the most special times in a woman’s life, and it’s a time they should be confident about their medical care.

“Our award gives a woman that confidence that her choice of a hospital for her delivery will be the best in terms of quality care and patient safety for her and her baby. As the trend of women waiting longer to start their family continues, having the Women’s Choice Award is especially important for older moms who face increased risk and need a top hospital to provide her care,” Passi explains.

More information about America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics can be found here.