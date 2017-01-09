UI interim provost leaving for Oregon State University

URBANA – The interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is headed to Oregon next month for a new job.

Edward Feser joined the university in 2004 as a professor of urban and regional planning, and he served as the department head of that academic unit for years before moving on to the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom for an endowed faculty position.

Feser later returned to the Urbana-Champaign campus in 2012 as the dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts.

He assumed the position of Interim Provost in September 2015.

Now, Feser will take on a new role as the Oregon State University’s provost and executive president on February 28. It is the top administrative job at the Oregon school.

In a press release from the University of Illinois’ news bureau, current Chancellor Robert J. Jones said the institution is stronger because of Feser’s contributions.

“He has helped lead through one of the most difficult financial times in the university’s history and has championed a new budgeting system and model that will benefit our students, faculty and staff, and support our mission for years to come,” Jones adds.

Feser has been grateful for the opportunities offered to him during his time at the University of Illinois.

“The faculty, staff and students at Illinois are outstanding, and the chancellor, senior adminstrators, deans and other leaders have a firm grasp of the short and long-term challenges the campus faces; my position served as a platform to help frame the issues that are vital to Illinois’ continued success.”

In wake of his impending departure, Chancellor Jones will consult with the Council of Deans this week to discuss how to fill the position on an interim basis, pending the selection of a permanent replacement.