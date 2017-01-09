Illinois Senate Curbs Budget Bills While House Approves a Stop Gap Budget

Springfield- It was a busy day at the capitol as lawmakers worked to figure out a budget plan during the final two days of "lame duck" session.

Senate Leaders President Cullerton and Leader Radogno worked to put together a package of budget bills over the weekend. The package included nine different bills, including a minimum wage increase, an income tax increase to 4.9%, as well as term limits for legislative leaders. However, the Senate decided to hold the bills until the 100th General Assembly is sworn in.

"It wasn't so much about the votes, I think we will have votes on every piece of the package when it finally comes together but there was some resistance to the lame duck aspect of it." said Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno.

"The plan is to refile the bills that we filed today, and refile them on Wednesday, when we start the 100th assembly. They would be quickly assigned to committees where we would get public input and the goal would be to get them on floor and pass them over to the house." said Senate President John Cullerton.

The Senate hopes to have the package of bills sent over to the house by February 1st.

While the Senate decided to wait on their budget bills, the House approved a stop gap funding plan for Social Services and Higher Education. The $654 million dollar plan would help fund MAP grants, and all social services like senior centers and the YMCA for six months.

While Republicans pushed back on the plan, the bill sponsor Representative Greg Harris (D)-Chicago, defended funding these crucial services. "I don't want to see other senior citizen centers close, I don't want to see Meals on Wheels stop delivering food, I don't want to see children out on the street. when they could be in the YMCA or a boys and girls club because they have shut down, I don't want to see those things from happening and this a way that we can reach out and prevent those harms from happening." he said.

The bill passed with a vote of 63-49.