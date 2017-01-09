AFSCME sends Governor Rauner outline of new settlement framework

ILLINOIS – AFSCME is trying to get Governor Bruce Rauner involved in contract negotiations again, nearly one year and one day since talks were broken off by the Governor’s administration.

The elements of the AFSCME framework including the following:

Employees would forgo any increases in base wages in all four years of the contract.

Employees would pay increased health insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles in FY 17, 18 and 19 as determined by an independent arbitrator in the recent interest arbitration regarding contract terms for Illinois state troopers.

All employees would receive the amounts the governor has already proposed to expend on bonuses—$1,000 per employee in the first year of the contract and 2% of payroll in each subsequent year—as one-time payments in each of those years.

In order to prevent large pay differentials among employees performing the same work, the 40% of employees eligible for continued movement through the pay plan would move to the next step in FY 18 and 19.

Further negotiations on all other outstanding issues.

AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch says the union remains ready to return to bargaining.

“We know that Illinois residents rely on public service workers in state government to protect children from abuse, aid our veterans, respond to emergencies, keep our air and water clean, and much more. We want to keep Illinois working, without the potential disruption of a statewide strike,” Lynch explains.

The Rauner administration broke off negotiations on January 8, 2016.

Since then, the administration has not met with the union bargaining team in the intervening year. Instead, Governor Rauner asked the Illinois Labor Relations Board to declare an impasse in negotiations, thus allowing the Governor to impose his own terms. These terms include:

No salary increases for four years;

A 100% hike in employee premiums for health care (forcing workers to pay double their current health costs) in the first year alone; and

Withholding all scheduled movement through the pay plan for the newest-hired and often lowest-paid workers.

AFSCME officials say these demands would mean a $10,000 pay cut for the average state worker. The demands have led state workers to feel they may need to strike for the first time in more than 40 years of collective bargaining.

“Our framework recognizes the state’s fiscal problems and shows that state employees will do their part to help address them. Employees would pay more for health insurance in three of the four years while receiving no increase to their base salary for four years, so the costs to the state are extremely modest,” Lynch adds.

The full letter to Governor Bruce Rauner can be found here.