Champaign School Board Names Top Three Finalists For Superintendent

Champaign- The Unit 4 Board of Education has announced its final three candidates in the search for the District's next Superintendent. President Chris Kloeppel named the following candidates as finalists at the Board's regular meeting on Monday January 9th. They are Dr. Paul Fregeau, Dr. Michael Popp, and Dr Susan Zola.

The school board said leading up to final interviews on January 18, the Board will host each of the three candidates for District site visits over the next week. The final interview on the 18th will include representation from the Board of Education, faculty, staff, and community.