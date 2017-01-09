RCC Student Appointed to First Lady Michelle Obama's Advisory Board

DECATUR- Taylor Vidmar is one of 16 other high school and college students were chosen to participate in the Better Make Room Campaign. The campaign is in conjunction with First Lady Michelle Obama's 'Reach Higher' initiative, encouraging children in America to achieve higher education.

Taylor is a student at Richland Community College and is also a blogger, writer and contributor to MTV News. Now, she is a contributor to a nation wide FLOTUS initiative. She was invited to attend Mrs.Obama's final speech on Friday evening and met with her right before.

Vidmar said, "it wasn't until that moment when she walked in the room that I kinda realized what was happening I mean I was already in the white house obviously but just to be able to meet her and talk to her she was so nice she went around and hugged each one of us and she didn't have to I mean she's the First Lady she could have easily just came in and left."

Along with representing her community, Vidmar will be taking on the role by hosting a "College Signing Day."

She said, "that's something that was started in San Antonio and has with the help of the first lady has spread all over the country. To put a spin on the athlete's signing for their school and making it for all students to celebrate every student to go into higher education."

For more information on #bettermakeroom follow the link.