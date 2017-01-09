Unit 4 Board to enter negotiations with firms for Referendum project

CHAMPAIGN – Champaign Unit 4 Schools Board of Education gave approval Monday night for administration to enter negotiations with firms for the school facilities projects.

The three firms would assist with the planning and execution of the $203.4 million project, which was approved by voters in November. Approval of the contracts solidifies the District’s Project Management Team structure to accomplish this work.

Architectural team Perkins+Will and Champaign-Urbana-based IGW Architecture will provide consulting services to the Project Management Team.

O’Shea Builders will assist the District team as the construction management firm.

Coleman & Associates will be assisting the Project Management Team in meeting goals in Minority and Female Business Enterprise (MAFBE) participation in the projects, as well as development of design standards across projects.

The scope of these contracts does not include design or construction work on any of the six projects. The firm or firms that will design and executive each individual project are yet to be determined and will be selected as part of the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process in the coming months.

During Monday’s meeting, the Board also discussed the composition of the community oversight committee.

More information about the Champaign Unit 4 Schools referendum can be found here.