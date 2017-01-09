Stonington Resident Invited to Donald Trumps Inaugural Ball

One central Illinois man played a key role in the election of Donald Trump through social media. Now, the Stonington resident's hard work is preparing for a trip to Washington D.C. something he never thought would happen.

A social media page with over 140,000 likes dedicated to president elect Donald Trump.

"I knew that Donald Trump was connecting with voters and I really liked his passion and that's kind of how I got involved. I knew that Donald Trump was my candidate and would soon be my president," said Shane Bouvet who joined a grassroots effort Team Trump Grassroots as an Illinois Team Leader. He helps manage and edit the Facebook group Team Trump Grassroots. Shane joined the group in hopes to have a positive impact on the election.

"I never thought that I would have the chance of taking it to the next level and it just started growing. They let me have a chance on Illinois for Trump doing their social media. Then I started connecting with some of the player that are his paid staff," stated Bouvet.

The state team leader has always had a passion for politics, but people are what he says motivates him the most.

"I do this for the people. I don't do this for credit I do this because I love people. I like reaching out when people are going through the hardest times in their lives," said Bouvet.

Trump's message is what spoke to him, and took his passion to a new level.

"The United States is no longer on top anymore and you know he's going to make America great again and that's something to look forward to," added Bouvet.

His mentors and family who say Shane helped start a movement

"Don't we all want to see young people engaged in the political process? Well here is our best example, " said Mike Bell Shane's former teacher and Mentor.

While Shane encourages everyone to have passion and follow their dreams.

"It doesn't matter whether you have a title or not it just matters if you care about something and have passion. I feel like that's the most important asset you can have as a human," said Bouvet.

Shane is leaving for Washington D.C. on the 18th and hopes he will have the privilege of meeting Donald Trump in person at the inaugural ball.