800 Kids Out Sick at St. Charles School

ST. CHARLES - Classes are canceled and a deep clean is underway at a suburban Chicago high school, after 800 students were out sick Monday, with flu like symptoms.

Cleaning crews spent late Monday scrubbing desks and other surfaces, in classrooms.

The shutdown comes just two days after several student-athletes came down with flu-like symptoms, prompting the school to postpone its weekend basketball games.

The 800 students account for about a third of the student body, at Saint Charles East High School. Officials are not sure exactly what caused the illnesses, but they are asking students and teachers to take preventative measures.

Overnight Monday, other schools throughout the district were also cleaned, as a precaution.

Officials note while many students were absent Monday, it remains unclear how many of those students were sick.