Champaign County Nursing Home Decision

CHAMPAIGN - County leaders are looking for answers, after a nursing home fell on hard times.  The home lost more than $400,000.00 so far, this year and the county board is weighing options.  They'll discuss raising taxes and selling the property at a special session later today.

Sales and property tax rates could be affected.

The choice they make will likely appear on the Champaign County election ballot, in April.

