Nomination Time for Richland's "Distinguished Alumnus of the Year"

Posted:

DECATUR - Richland Community College is taking nominations for its “Distinguished Alumnus of the Year.”

There are certain qualities the school is looking for, including high success in the person's field, humanitarian service, and a continued support of education. The person must have graduated from Richland before June 30th, 2011.

Visit http://www.richland.edu/ to nominate someone.

The form is due by February 3rd. 

