UPDATED: Coroners release names of victims in DeWitt County fatal crash

DEWITT COUNTY - The Champaign County Coroner and DeWitt County Coroner have released the names of two women who died in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice says Tabitha Michelle Dickson, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says 20-year-old Hannah Rice of Decatur was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, but was later pronounced dead at 5:29 a.m. Northrup says no autopsy is scheduled at this time.

The crash happened on Route 10, near Friends Creek Road. Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.



We will provide more information as it becomes available.

