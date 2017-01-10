Champaign police arrest 1 in connection with November Dollar General robberies

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police say one man has been arrested in connection with two robberies that happened at a Dollar General Store in November 2016.

Police say the robberies happened at the Dollar General Store at 3001 West Bradley Avenue on November 14 and November 27. Authorities say a suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money, and left with an undetermined amount of cash in each robbery.

During the investigation into both robberies, Champaign police detectives say they identified Joseph Barrett, 44, as a person of interest in connection with the incidents. A search warrant was executed on Barrett's home on January 9, and officers say they found and seized "several items of evidentiary value." Barrett was later found in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Neil Street, and was taken into custody without incident.

Barrett is facing preliminary charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance. The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.