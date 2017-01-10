Illinois named best state for animal protection laws in 2016

ILLINOIS - Illinois has been ranked as having the best animal protection laws in the country for the ninth year in a row, according to a new report from the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

ALDF officials say the report and rankings are based on a review of all 50 states' animal protection laws. Illinois is followed by Oregon, Maine, California, and Rhode Island as the top five states with the strongest animal protection laws in 2016.

"It's very good for the state and the city," explains Dr. Robert Groesch of Fairview Hospital for Animals. "What you're starting to see is a lot more involvement with the community in terms of animal control. We're recognizing neglect. We're recognizing abuse. We're recognizing not only the more common biding incidents, but we've also attached felony statutes to these crimes."

Officials also say more than 75 percent of the country have improved their animal protection laws over the last five years. For the full report, as well as information on the ranks of all 50 states, click here.