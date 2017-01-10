Springfield Ball Charter School Inviting Families to Open House on January 12

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Ball Charter School is inviting prospective students and their families to learn more about the facility during an open house on January 12.

The open house will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with applicants and their families meeting with Principal Matt Fraas in addition to taking on a tour of the building. Officials say the open house is limited to families that have submitted applications to attend the school.

Officials also say student applications to attend the school during the 2017-2018 school year will be accepted through January 31, and that a lottery will be held in February to construct waiting lists. Applicants will be notified of openings beginning in March.

Springfield Ball Charter School serves families with children in Kindergarten through Eighth Grade in Springfield School District 186. For more information, click here.