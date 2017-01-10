Effingham Police Department hosting "Coffee with the Chief" on January 14

EFFINGHAM - The Effingham Police Department is inviting city residents to talk with Effingham Police Chief Jeffrey Fuesting during "Coffee with the Chief" on January 14.

Residents will be able to meet with Chief Fuesting at 101 South Merchant Street, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Officials say Chief Fuesting will discuss crime trends, community programs, police strategies, and more during this event.

Coffee will be provided to attendees at no charge, courtesy of Martin's IGA. For more information about the Effingham Police Department, click here.