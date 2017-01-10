Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope Graduation

DECATUR- At the Salvation Army one of the many crucial and vital programs offered includes, 'Pathway of Hope. This program is designed to help families work towards self-sufficiency.

Every 6-9 months new families are arranged and chosen to participate. The families are then walked through personal strengths and also areas where they become stronger. The main focus relates to job training, health services,childcare and education among many more resources.

The next graduation ceremony for those who have successfully completed this vital program is scheduled for Noon,Thursday, January 26 at 229 W. Main Street in Downtown, Decatur.

For more information on the many other programs offered by the Salvation Army follow the link.