Help needed to identify suspects in robbery of Beach House restaurant

Decatur - The Decatur Park District Police are asking for help identifying suspects responsible for a burglary at the Beach House restaurant in Decatur.

Police say on Tuesday just before 10pm the were called regarding the burglary. Police say the thieves stole electronic devices and cash and checks.

If you recognize the suspects in the surveillance footage, you are asked to contact "Park Watch" with information at 217-424-1311.

