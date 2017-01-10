EDGE Tax Credit Extension Passes Both Houses

Springfield- In the final day of the 99th General Assembly, lawmakers sent the EDGE tax credit extension bill to the Governor Rauner's Desk.

The Economic Development for a Growing Economy plan is tax incentive meant to spur economic development in the state by enticing companies to move and expand their business here. The previous tax credit expired on January 1st.

The extension plan passed by the House and Senate today will take the tax credit for business through April. Lawmakers hope to have formulated a permanent tax incentive plan to have into law by then. But some lawmakers are saying that if there is not a permanent plan in place soon, this extension plan is not beneficial for businesses. "In order to get any value at all from the tax credit, you have got to have time to build and construct and put everything together. hire workers, and have them working and that's not four months, that is more like four years." said Senator Dale Righter, (R)-Mattoon.

Bill sponsor Senator Melissa Bush, (D)-Grayslake, says this bill was about letting businesses know that Illinois is open for business.

While many lawmakers say that this bill needs to be reworked before becoming permanent, all lawmakers agree that there needs to be an incentive to bring businesses to Illinois.