Nutrition company makes perfect meal plan by using your DNA

TUNED INTO TECH – A San Francisco-based company is harnessing nutrition, technology and food delivery to help people use food to improve their lives.

The company called Habit was formed in October 2016 and aims to take the guesswork and confusion out of what to eat by creating a personal nutrition blueprint for each customer.

That personal blueprint is made using an at-home test kit provided by Habit. The kit measures over 60 different biomarkers, which include nutrition-related blood markers, how these change in response to a provided Habit Challenge Shake and genetic variations within each customer’s DNA.

Customers just have to take a few blood samples with a finger lancet, provide a cheek swab and give Habit some nutrition-related details and goals. Using this information, the team at Habit identifies a specific set of foods and nutrients that are best suited for that person.

This plan translates to fresh meals delivered to customers’ doors.

Habit founder and CEO Neil Grimmer is no stranger to nutrition. Prior to founding the company, Grimmer co-founded and led Plum Organics, an organic baby food brand that provides a nutritious meal for children in a portable pouch.

Grimmer founded Habit after his own health suffered while working on Plum Organics.

“Two years ago, my doctor looked me in the eyes and told me – a former Ironman triathlete – that I was on the road to some serious health issues,” Grimmer explains.

It was in sorting out his own health that he got the idea for Habit.

“After undergoing a complex and costly path of DNA and blood tests to understand my body’s fundamental nutrition needs, I realized there had to be a simpler, more accessible way for others to learn what foods and nutrients their bodies crave to be the healthiest they can be,” Grimmer says.

Now, Grimmer works with the Habit team, comprised of nutrition scientists, health advisors, researchers, technologists, registered dietitians, chefs, food scientists and business leaders. However, these team members do not just create meal plans, they also provide coaching support and provide a personalized action plan.

Habit was officially announced for customers in the San Francisco Bay Area on January 4, while the service was being unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show.

All set and ready for launch! If you're at #Pepcom for the start of #CES2017, stop by and say hello to @NeilGrimmerCEO and team. pic.twitter.com/jouMftTm6f — Habit (@Habit) January 5, 2017

In addition to its opening for business, company officials also announced Habit’s new partnership with FitBit.

This new partnership enables Habit users to provide information to the service using FitBit’s devices, including the FitBit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale. Body weight, body fat percentage and calories burned can all be used to further inform Habit’s personalized food and nutrient recommendations. Through this partnership, users will receive real-time updates of their key health and fitness metrics.

Grimmer says partnering with FitBit was an obvious choice, as the two companies share a common mission.

“As we begin the roll-out of our platform, we believe FitBit’s technology aligns with our goal of optimizing wellness by understanding your entire body – not just one piece of the puzzle,” Grimmer adds.

Habit will begin shipping at-home testing, coaching and meal delivery services in the Bay Area in early 2017. The company has plans to expand nationally. Anyone interested in knowing when Habit comes to their area can go to Habit’s website for more information.