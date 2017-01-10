99th General Assembly Comes to a Close

Springfield- In the final day of the 99th General Assembly, lawmakers still did not come to a budget compromise, but they did work to finish a few loose ends.

Lawmakers did send a few last minute bills to Governor Rauner's desk in the final hours of the lame duck session. Here are some of the notable bills passed.

An extension to the EDGE tax credit. If signed by Governor Rauner the bill extend the tax incentive program for business in the state until April 2017. Lawmakers hope to have a permanent bill worked out before the sunset of the extension.

A Criminal Justice Reform Bill. Governor Rauner has already stated that he plans to sign this bill, which is aimed at reducing the population in prison and allowing for an easier transition for ex-offenders to rejoin the community.

A bill addressing sick leave policy for Illinois workers. This was an amendment to the Employer Sick Leave Act, and among many thing, its adds step children and domestic partners to the list of family members that employees are able to use their sick days to care for.

A bill requiring lead testing in schools. This bill requires any school built before 2000, where students in Pre-K to 5th grade attend must have lead testing done to the water.

The house did approve a stop gap funding bill for higher education and social services, but the Senate did not bring the bill for a vote before adjourning.