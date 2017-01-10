Champaign's Go Red For Women Luncheon To Fight Heart Disease

Champaign- Champaign women will join the fight against heart disease in women at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. It will be Friday, February 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Go Red for Women Luncheon is the signature fundraising event of the campaign, which promotes awareness of women’s No. 1 killer, heart disease. Tickets for the event are $75 each, and tables for the event can be purchased for $2000. Tickets may be purchased by calling (217) 246-5089 or by clicking here.

This year's luncheon is chaired by Jenna Koss, of Christie Clinic. Champaign’s Go Red for Women Luncheon will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a silent auction, networking and a breakout session. Christie Clinic serves as the Signature Sponsor of this year’s Go Red for Women Luncheon. The event will feature a program and lunch as well as a presentation of local American Heart Association survivors. The event will conclude at 1:00 p.m.

Cardiovascular diseases cause one in three women’s deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every minute. In fact, more women than men die every year from heart disease and stroke. Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end cardiovascular disease in women through education, advocacy and swifter action for women’s heart health.