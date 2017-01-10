Beach House Burglary

DECATUR- The local restaurant, The Beach House was burglarized on Monday evening just before 10:00 pm.

Decatur Park District police and Decatur police have been investigating the break in since. WAND spoke to Ed Culp with the Park Police who said, "I'm hopeful we will wait and see but like I said this is a landmark for our area but an arrest in this case could prevent someone else being victimized and the local agencies all realize that its not my problem its everybody's problem."

The suspects were last seen on the surveillance cameras and appear to be black males in their late teens, early twenties. Electronic devices, cash and checks were all stolen from the property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local authorities. Call 217-424-1311 with any tips.