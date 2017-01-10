Minority contracting forum to encourage inclusion in public works

DECATUR – The City of Decatur will be hosting an inaugural Minority Contracting Forum aimed at encouraging diversity and inclusion on city public works contracts.

In March 2015, the Decatur City Council amended Chapter 28 of the city code to establish goals for participation by Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) and minority workers on city public works projects. Today, contractors on these projects are required to make a good faith effort to comply with the following minimum goals:

ten (10) percent of the total dollar amount of the contract should be performed by Minority Business Enterprises if subcontracting opportunities are available eighteen (18) percent of the total hours worked should be performed by minority workers

Subcontracting is not required for City projects; however, contractors are told to make a good faith effort to meet the City’s minority participation goal if a subcontractor is used.

The forum is being held to make sure these goals are met and to also continue building the relationships necessary to encourage diversity and inclusion on these contracts. It also gives the City an opportunity to make sure that they are meeting the needs of both current and potential partners and allows community entities to share information about programs that may be in place that can help companies to meet city minority hiring goals.

City Manager Tim Gleason says this event is not only important for the organization but the community as a whole.

“We are holding this forum to discuss the City’s requirement and expectations but more importantly to encourage companies and individuals to talk and get to know each other better so that the ‘hurdle’ of a lack of familiarity can be overcome,” Gleason adds.

City leaders hope that in addition to encouraging diversity, the ordinance change will also spur the growth of minority owned contracting businesses in Decatur. They hope those curious about doing so will be able to come to the forum to learn more about doing business in Decatur.

The Minority Contracting Forum will take place Wednesday, January 18, at the Decatur Club from 1:30 to 4:30 PM. Anyone planning to attend should call 217-424-2801.