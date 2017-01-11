MacArthur knocks off undefeated No. 1 Lanphier

DECATUR -- No one can say for sure how many years it's been since MacArthur had a win this monumental. They just want to celebrate.



Head coach Ron Ingram's Generals have much to savor after they did something that no team has done in 13 chances this season: Beat Lanphier. The undefeated, 3A No. 1 team in the state fell at the hands of MacArthur 65-59 on Tuesday night in front of a raucous crowd in MacArthur's gym.



The Generals clamped down on the Lions' deep list of playmakers on defense, and roared out to a 14-point lead in the third quarter after trailing by more than 9 in the second quarter.



With the win, MacArthur improves to 9-4 on the season (5-1 in Central State 8 play) while Lanphier falls to 13-1 (6-1).



Local roundup

Other highlights from Tuesday night in the WAND sportscast include:



Eisenhower 68, Mt. Zion 47

Warrensburg-Latham 49, LSA 45

Central A&M 55, ALAH 43

Athens 64, Tri-City 57 (Sangamon County Tournament)



Plus:

St. Teresa 59, Argenta-Oreana 50

Pana 80, Meridian 66

Riverton 48, Greenview 27 (Sangamon County Tournament)

Pleasant Plains 44, Pawnee 39 (Sangamon County Tournament)