CHAMPAIGN -- Beloved former Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson celebrated his 85th birthday on Tuesday with his wife Mary.



Henson, who has battled health issues for the past several years, never uses that as an excuse to treat anybody with anything other than respect, says WAND's Gordon Voit.



Henson went 779–412 in 42 years as a head coach with Hardin-Simmons, New Mexico State and Illinois, including 423–224 with the Illini (214–164 Big Ten) from 1975-1996.