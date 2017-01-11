U.S. Health Goals

ATLANTA - A new government study shows mixed results when it comes to meeting national health goals for 2020.

The U.S. has met or exceeded 40% of the objectives, including reducing infant deaths, substance abuse among teens, and the number of poor air quality days.

One-third of the objectives showed no improvement, like lowering obesity and diabetes.

Several areas, like suicide rates and teen depression have gotten worse.

