Zion Dairy Queen Closed after Owner Uses Racial Slurs

Posted:

CHICAGO - A Dairy Queen is closed in the Chicago suburbs of Zion, after police say the owner proudly admitted to using racial slurs.

Police say it happened after a mix-up on the customer’s order.  The owner admitted it to police, saying he was fed up with black people.

The Zion Dairy Queen is privately owned, but the company has since dropped the franchise.

