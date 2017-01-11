Danville Nursing Home Fined for Violations

Posted:

DANVILLE - A nursing home is issued two violations in the last three months.  

The Illinois Department of Public Health says Gardenview Manor received two Type "A" violations.  Type "A" violations stem from reports of patients being improperly taken care of, that lead to a serious injury.

The home was fined $25,000.00 for each violation.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps