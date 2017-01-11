How to Recycle Your Christmas Decorations

DECATUR - The holiday season is over and it is time to put away your decorations, or recycle them.

Unwanted Christmas lights can be dropped-off at the Macon County Environmental Management DepartmentThe lights can either be working or burned out.

Visit by January 20th, during weekday business hours.

