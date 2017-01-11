Christmas Tree Disposal Still Available in Central Illinois

Posted:

DECATUR - There are options available, if you still need to get rid of your Christmas tree. 

The Macon County Composting Facility says they are still accepting trees.

In Springfield, give Waste Haulers a call.

In the Champaign area, another day of collection is scheduled for today, but only for parts of the city.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps