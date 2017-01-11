Slick roads cause single vehicle crash on Wyckles Road

DECATUR - One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning with minor injuries after their vehicle went off the roadway.

According to the Macon County Sheriff's Department, a driver was passing cars on Wyckles Road near Center Street around 7:30 a.m. The driver of the car hit a slick spot, causing the vehicle to rollover into a nearby field.

The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital with a cut to his face. He was expected to be OK.

Illinois State Police also responded to several slide offs and roll over crashes along Interstate 72 near Springfield. Luckily none of those crashes involved serious injuries.