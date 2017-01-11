A New Sugary Drinks Tax Could Generate Up to $550 Million Dollars Annually

A new tax that is before lawmakers could make your love for soda fizzle out.

"It is a sugar sweet beverage tax it is one cent per ounce for every caloric sweetened beverage," said Julie Mirostaw director of government relations for the American Heart Association.

However, there are exclusions to what is eligible for the added tax.

"It excludes things like 100% fruit juice. It excludes products where milk soy or rice are the first ingredient listed or more than 50% of that beverage. It does exclude medical beverages, diet beverages things like that," added Julie.

Business owners feel it could hurt their bottom line.?

"This will definitely bring down the day to day consumption especially among teenagers and the younger generation, " stated Amarjet a gas station owner in Decatur.

According to analysis from the American Heart Association the new tax could generate up to $550 million dollars annually.

"The heart association would love to see that money go towards bolstering the Medicaid program hopefully taking some of that weight off the state’s shoulders, " said Julie

A practice one Decatur business owner feels is necessary if the tax is passed.

"I believe they should use it in the right way and bring health care cost down or offer more benefits to the consumers," said Amarjet

With the American Heart association hopeful it will make Illinoisans more inclined to purchase a healthier option.

This tax is part of a larger revenue package one that will be filed again after new lawmakers are sworn in. The senate hopes to have the bills passed and sent to the house by the first of February.