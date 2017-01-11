Illinois State Police reminding residents of safe winter weather driving tips

ILLINOIS - In response to winter weather driving conditions that could affect central Illinois this weekend, Illinois State Police are offering several reminders and tips to motorists to help keep them safe.

ISP officials say motorists who must drive in winter weather road conditions are urged to slow down, reduce the number of distractions in your vehicle, allow extra travel time, increase your following distance between vehicles, and avoid quick or unnecessary lane changes. Additionally, motorists should be aware of black ice once snow plows begin to clear roadways.

Troopers say motorists should stay inside their vehicle with their seat belt on and wait for first responders to arrive if they are involved in a crash or need to stop their car. Troopers are also encouraging motorists to check on interstate road conditions before traveling, and to move over and reduce speed when approaching any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

ISP District 18 Interim Commander Lieutenant Timothy Tyler says, "Motorists seem to take all the precautions necessary while driving on ice such as slow take offs, increased following distances, slower speeds and smooth lane changes, but many motorists seem to forget about the braking part of driving on ice. Braking should be done easily and slowly. Any sudden movement on ice will make your situation worse.”

