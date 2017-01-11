Springfield Fire Department responds to fire at Near North Village Apartment Complex

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that displaced one person Tuesday evening.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to Near North Village Apartment Complex in the 400 block of East Madison Street in Springfield for a report of a fire on the fifth floor of the building. Upon arriving, firefighters say they learned that sprinklers had already extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported during this incident, but officials say one person was displaced due to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.