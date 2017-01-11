IDNR completes investigation into hunting license and permit fraud

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources say an investigation into hunting license permit fraud that spanned two states during 2015 and 2016 has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in fines and restitution levied against several Illinois hunters.

IDNR officials say Illinois Conservation Police worked with Indiana Conservation Officers as part of "Operation Double Dip," an investigation into hunters who claimed residency in Illinois and Indiana in an attempt to purchase hunting licenses and permits at cheaper rates. Under Illinois and Indiana law, individuals cannot claim residency in more than one state at the same time for the purpose of purchasing hunting licenses.

Officials also say 211 falsifications charges were filed, with defendants being ordered to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and fines. Additionally, a total of 21 years of hunting privileges were revoked as a result of the investigation.

