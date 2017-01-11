Iroquois County residents encouraged to have homes tested for radon during January

IROQUOIS COUNTY - As part of National Radon Action Month, the Iroquois County Health Department is encouraging residents to test their homes for the presence of radon gas.

Health Department officials say radon is estimated to cause approximately 21,000 deaths from lung cancer in the United States every year, with about 2,900 of those deaths occurring among people who have never smoked. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

Iroquois County Public Health Department Director of Environmental Health Terry Eimen says the only way to tell if you have radon gas in your home is by testing for it. Free radon test kits are available at the Iroquois County Health Department, located at 1001 East Grants Street in Watseka, while supplies last.

For more information about radon and National Radon Action Month, click here.