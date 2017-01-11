The GROWMARK Foundation offering scholarships to students studying agriculture

BLOOMINGTON - High school seniors and college students who plan to pursue agriculture-based courses will be eligible to apply for a scholarship through a new program offered by the GROWMARK Foundation.

Foundation officials say the program will award 15 students who are seeking degrees or certification in an agriculture-related field with a $1,500 scholarship. The program is open to students throughout the United States as well as students in Ontario, Canada.

Applications may be found online, and must be submitted by April 15. The application requires academic information, as well as information on community service and leadership activities, and will include essay questions regarding agriculture and cooperatives.

Applicants will be notified of the status of their application on July 1. For more information about this new scholarship program, or to submit an application, click here.