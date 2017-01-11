Mark Wahlberg partners with Hy-Vee to help Heroes

WEST DES MOINES – Hy-Vee and actor and producer Mark Wahlberg joined forces Monday to honor first responders, veterans and military members as part of the company’s Hy-Vee Homefront Initiative.

Created in 2013, the initiative recognizes and assists heroes and their families through several company efforts, which include serving more than 90,000 complimentary breakfasts to veterans and military members at Hy-Vee stores on Veterans Day, organizing and funding Honor Flights for veterans to Washington D.C., and veteran and military members employee recruitment.

Hy-Vee’s relationship with Wahlberg began months ago, when the company became the exclusive grocery of the actor’s new sports nutrition line, Performance Inspired.

“With Hy-Vee’s focus on health and wellness, it was a natural fit for them to be the exclusive grocer in the Midwest to carry my new sports nutrition products. And it doesn’t stop there. More great things are on the horizon with our partnership,” Wahlberg says.

As part of the initiative, Hy-Vee and Wahlberg invited everyday heroes to a private screening of the new film “Patriots Day.” The movie is drawn from real-life accounts of the Boston Marathon bombing and details the efforts of first responders, the law enforcement investigative team and government officials involved with the tragedy. Over 800 people showed up to the screening at the company’s Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moises, Iowa.

Prior to the start of the movie, Wahlberg met privately with the families of two fallen Iowa police officers, Des Moines Police Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin. Both were ambushed and killed in the line of duty on November 2.

“The movie is a tribute to law enforcement and anyone dedicated to serving their community and country so we thought it was a great way to pay our respects and honor law enforcement here,” Wahlberg explains.

All funds raised from the January 9 event will benefit the American Red Cross, Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and the Puppy Jake Foundation, all organizations that honor heroes.

In addition to the partnership with Wahlberg and other events, Hy-Vee also encourages its customers to help raise funds for Hy-Vee Homefront through the Round Up for the Homefront program every November. Customers at all Hy-Vee stores are encouraged to round up their purchases to the next dollar – or a desired dollar amount – at checkout to help assist veteran programs.

In 2016, the effort raised $286,993, which includes Hy-Vee’s $100,000 match. Since the program started, more than $1.1 million has been raised.

For more information about the Hy-Vee Homefront Initiative, the organizations benefited and how to get involved, visit the webpage.